Teen charged with murder after boy, 12, shot dead while filming music video

A teen has been charged with murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed by a single gunshot while shooting a music video in Northwest Philadelphia on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement on Sunday, police said that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses after 12-year-old Ethan Parker was shot and killed in an incident that happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street in Philadelphia.

Parker, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident where he was pronounced at about 12:51 p.m.

Officials said the teen who has been charged -- and who officials declined to identify further -- was in the residence at the time the shooting occurred and, through investigation, was allegedly identified as the person who pulled the trigger in this incident.

Police have said that the boy was filming a music video with two others, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, when the shooting took place.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.