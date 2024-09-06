Charges announced for teen involved in multiple homicides, shootings in Philly

A 16-year-old boy faces murder and other related charges after officials said he was involved in multiple homicides and shootings in North Philadelphia last month.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Aidan Waters, who is a member of a street group known as Fastbreak, is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of various firearm violations, and related charges for his involvement in multiple incidents.

Officials said the first incident happened on the evening of Aug. 18. Waters and a co-conspirator allegedly opened fire from a vehicle on a 43-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy near the 500 block of Sentner St.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators captured the assailants’ vehicle, a grey Hyundai Sonata, according to officials. Investigators also recovered 16 7.62 fired cartridge casings.

The next incident happened in the early morning of Aug. 19, according to officials. Waters was allegedly involved in a double shooting on the 200 block of E. Duncannon Ave. that resulted in the murder of 16-year-old Marquise Sanders and the wounding of five others.

Officials said surveillance video obtained by investigators captured the same grey Hyundai Sonata used in the Sentner Street shooting. That vehicle was found torched later that morning, and investigators determined it was stolen.

At the scene of the shooting, officials said an additional 9mm FCCs were also recovered.

Then, on the afternoon of Aug. 23, officials said 25-year-old Abdul Vicks, a Philadelphia rap artist and head of a loosely organized street group known as the Young Bag Chasers, was fatally shot inside a vehicle on the 100 block of West Olney Ave. The video of the murder had circulated on social media.

That afternoon, officials said the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 6500 block of N. 15 St. and found several FCCs inside the Kia Sportage.

Officials said later that week, a search warrant was executed for the vehicle, and investigators found that it was reported stolen in Cheltenham Township a week before.

Multiple DNA swabs were recovered from the vehicle, as well as fingerprints, two 7.62 FCCs, one 9mm FCC, and one unfired 9mm cartridge, officials said.

Philadelphia Police Detectives came across information that led to a search warrant for Waters' home. Officials said several firearms and related gear were recovered.

Through forensic examinations, surveillance videos, and witness statements, officials said investigators were able to link Waters to all of the shootings.

“I applaud the extremely thorough investigation conducted by the Philadelphia Police Department, as well as the additional investigation done by members of the Gun Violence Task Force,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a news conference. “I also strongly urge parents across the city to check your children’s bedrooms, bookbags, and other locations. Help us get guns off the street and out of our children’s lives. We all must work together to ensure that our youth aren’t going down the wrong path.”

Officials added that this was the first time Waters has ever been arrested.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.