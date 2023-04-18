New Jersey

Teen Charged in Deadly Monroe Township Shooting

An 18-year-old from Williamstown has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 17-year-old boy

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged an 18-year-old in response to a shooting death that happened over the weekend.

According to officials, Nasir D. Robinson-Sanders, of Williamstown, has been charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon following a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead at a home in Monroe Township.

Officials said Robinson-Sanders has been in police custody since officers responded to a shooting at a home along Chestnut Street in Monroe Township at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials said that, upon responding to that incident, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot once in the head. Robinson-Sanders, officials said, was on the scene of the incident and was taken into custody at that time.

The victim, police said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Robinson-Sanders was processed and then lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings, law enforcement officials said.   

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

