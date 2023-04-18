Teen Charged in Deadly Monroe Township Shooting

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged an 18-year-old in response to a shooting death that happened over the weekend.

According to officials, Nasir D. Robinson-Sanders, of Williamstown, has been charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon following a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead at a home in Monroe Township.

Officials said Robinson-Sanders has been in police custody since officers responded to a shooting at a home along Chestnut Street in Monroe Township at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials said that, upon responding to that incident, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot once in the head. Robinson-Sanders, officials said, was on the scene of the incident and was taken into custody at that time.

The victim, police said, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Robinson-Sanders was processed and then lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings, law enforcement officials said.

