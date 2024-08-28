Teen breaks into Delco daycare, strips nude, leaps through 2nd floor window, police say

Police in Delaware County are investigating after, they claim, a man broke into a daycare in Linwood and stripped naked before jumping from a second floor window onto the street below once police arrived at the scene on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

According to police, officers from the Lower Chichester Police Department responded to the Sonrise Christian Day School, located along the 1600 block of Chichester Avenue, at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, after being told a man was armed with a pair of scissors and was attempting to break into the early-education center.

The first officer on the scene, allegedly, found clothes strewn throughout the lobby of the building and was told by a person there that the individual -- identified by officials as 18-year-old Saheir Sadler-Chandler -- had made their way to the second floor of the building.

As the officer walked up the stairs, police officials said, the officer could hear "loud banging then the sound of glass breaking."

Once upstairs, officials said, the officer found a broken window and learned that Sadler-Chandler had leapt from the second floor of the building.

Additional officers responding to the scene, police officials said, found the "obviously injured" Sadler-Chandler nude, covered in blood, laying in the roadway, in traffic, outside of the building.

At that time, Sadler-Chandler was take into custody, though officials said, as he was being given medical attention, he spat blood and saliva at first responders.

Officials did not disclose the extent of Sadler-Chandler's injuries.

Sadler-Chandler has been charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal trespass, public drunkenness and related offenses.