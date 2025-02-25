West Philadelphia

Teen boy shot in the back in West Philly, police say

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back, officials said, near the intersection of Market and South 52nd streets on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia were investigating on Tuesday, after, they said, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back in West Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of South 52nd and Market streets at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday after a 16-year-old at that location was shot in the back.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The teen, officials said, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but, as of about 12:15 p.m., the boy's condition was not known.

Officials said two people have been taken into custody in this incident, though, police did not immediately identify these individuals.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

And, two weapons have been recovered, officials said.

According to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Chester County 1 hour ago

ICE raid at Chester County tire shop results in 3 immigration arrests

Philadelphia police 9 hours ago

Driver fires shot at Philly police officers during pursuit, investigators say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us