Teen boy shot in the back in West Philly, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia were investigating on Tuesday, after, they said, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back in West Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of South 52nd and Market streets at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday after a 16-year-old at that location was shot in the back.

The teen, officials said, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but, as of about 12:15 p.m., the boy's condition was not known.

Officials said two people have been taken into custody in this incident, though, police did not immediately identify these individuals.

And, two weapons have been recovered, officials said.

According to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.