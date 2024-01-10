Teen boy shot several times in North Philly

A teen boy is recovering after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 1800 block of West Huntingdon Street at 5:03 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot several times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

Prior to Tuesday's incident, two children had been shot in Philadelphia in 2024, according to data compiled by the City Controller's Office that was last updated Monday. Last year, children made up about 10% of the city's more than 1,650 shootings.

