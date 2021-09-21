Philadelphia

Teen Boy Shot Outside Junior High School in North Philadelphia

The 15-year-old boy was on the 2300 block of Master Street, just outside the Roberts Vaux Junior High School, when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A teen boy is recovering after he was shot outside a Philadelphia school Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old was on the 2300 block of Master Street, just outside the Roberts Vaux Junior High School, at 2:57 p.m., when a gunman opened fire. 

The boy was shot once in the shin and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. 

Officials have not yet revealed whether there were any other students or teachers inside the building at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

