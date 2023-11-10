Teen boy shot in the back in Kensington, police say

A teen boy is recovering after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

On Friday at 1:56 a.m., police were notified of a gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, had been shot in the back on the 100 block of East Lippincott Street. He is currently in stable condition.

Léelo en español aquí

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.