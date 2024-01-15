Frankford

Teen boy shot in Philly's Frankford neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Sunday night, though officials have not yet determined the exact location where the shooting may have occurred

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city's Frankford neighborhood late Sunday.

However, officials said, the exact location where the shooting occurred is unknown.

Police officials said the incident happened before officers responded to a reported shooting along the 1900 block of Foulkrod Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday to find a teen who had been shot in the leg.

Officers transported the boy to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition, law enforcement officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, the boy told police he heard gunshots that, he believed, were fired along the 4700 block of Duffield Street and, shortly afterward, realized he had been shot.

Officials searched that area, however, police said that there was no evidence of a shooting in that location.

No arrests have yet been made and, police officials said, no gun was recovered.

However, law enforcement officials said an investigation is underway.

