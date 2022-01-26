Teen Boy Shot and Killed Near Bartram High School

A teenager was shot and killed near a Philadelphia high school Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was on the 2300 block of South 66th Street at 2:54 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the chest and taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

The shooting occurred near Bartram High School. Officials have not yet confirmed whether or not the victim was a student at the school.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This was the latest homicide as Philadelphia deals with an uptick in killings. As of Wednesday morning, there were already at least 38 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, up 3% from the same date last year.

A total of 562 people were killed in the city in 2021, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. Those killings were the most since the city began keeping track in 1960, and they eclipsed the previous record of 500 slayings in 1990.

The city appropriated $155 million to public safety in its last budget, including $16 million for neighborhood-based groups fighting violence.

However, Mayor Jim Kenney twice declined to issue an emergency declaration on gun violence, something pushed by both activists and fellow lawmakers as a way to clear red tape and expedite resources to combat the problem.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.