Teen Boy Shot and Killed in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a teen boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The 16-year-old boy was on the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue at 8:57 p.m. when an armed suspect opened fire. The teen was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released a description of any suspects.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.