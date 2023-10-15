West Philadelphia

Teen boy injured in West Philly shooting

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting along N. 50th Street early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police have the street marked off after a teenager was shot along N. 50th Street in West Philadelphia early Sunday.
NBC10

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Parkside neighborhood of West Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened around 3 a.m. when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg in an incident that happened along the 1200 block of N. 50th Street.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene found a single shell casing after the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have provided no motive yet for this shooting, however, officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
