Teen boy injured in West Philly shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Parkside neighborhood of West Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened around 3 a.m. when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg in an incident that happened along the 1200 block of N. 50th Street.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene found a single shell casing after the shooting, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No arrests have been made and police have provided no motive yet for this shooting, however, officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.