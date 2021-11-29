Gunmen Chase 14-Year-Old Boy and Shoot Him 18 Times in Philly

Several gunmen chased a 14-year-old boy and fired 36 shots at him, striking him at least 18 times in Philadelphia on Monday.

Witnesses told police the teen was standing on the corner of Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues at 3:30 p.m. waiting for a bus when several gunmen exited a vehicle, approached him and opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy fled the scene as the gunmen chased him and fired at least 36 shots. The boy was shot at least 18 times throughout his body and collapsed on the sidewalk. The gunmen then fled in a vehicle which was stopped by police at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerville Avenue.

Two men considered persons of interest were taken into police custody. A woman who witnessed the shooting was also taken into custody for questioning.

Police also said they found numerous surveillance cameras in the area.

The murder occurred a day after a 16-year-old boy was shot eight times in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old Temple University student was also shot and killed during an off-campus robbery Sunday afternoon.

So far this year there have been at least 506 homicides, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.