Teen, boy carjack, rob multiple people at gunpoint, Philly police say

A teenager and a boy – who could be as young as the age of 10 – carjacked and robbed multiple people at gunpoint throughout Philadelphia over the span of nearly a week, police said.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 16 at 9:50 p.m. A man was standing outside his vehicle along the 1000 block of Girard Avenue when at least two armed suspects approached him and stole the car, police said.

The second incident occurred on Aug. 18 at 2 a.m. along the 1300 block of W. Cumberland Street. A man was sitting in a parked vehicle when the armed carjackers approached him and stole the car, police said. The two suspects were captured on video prior to the carjacking on Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue walking north to Cumberland Street, according to investigators.

On Aug. 21, shortly before 4:45 a.m., the two suspects were inside the vehicle they had stolen back on Aug. 18 when they were involved in a crash at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, police said. The suspects then walked two blocks north to the 1300 block of W. Ontario Street and approached a man who was sitting in a parked car, according to investigators. The suspects knocked on the window of the car with a gun and robbed the man, police said.

On Aug. 22, at 5:55 a.m., a 74-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle on the 2000 block of W. Girard Avenue when she was approached by the suspects who were walking west on Girard, police said. The suspects pushed the woman to the ground and stole her keys and wallet, according to investigators. One of the suspects was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

The first suspect is described as a thin, 17-year-old boy standing 5-foot-8. The second suspect is described as a boy between the ages of 10 and 12, standing between 4-foot-8 and 5-feet with puffy hair.

L to R: Surveillance photos of the suspects.

If you see either suspect, do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip on the Philadelphia police website.