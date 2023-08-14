Teen boy and 2 women injured in triple shooting in Southwest Philly

A teen boy and two women were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Monday.

The 15-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman and 37-year-old woman were on the 6200 block of Glenmore Avenue at 5:16 p.m. when shots were fired.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg, the 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the head and the teen boy was shot in the shoulder.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals. The 37-year-old woman is in critical condition while the teen boy and 27-year-old woman are both stable.

Police said they made an arrest in connection to the shooting and recovered a weapon. They have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity.