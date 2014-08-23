Pennsylvania

Teen Babysitter Charged in Death of 3-Month-Old Girl

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania woman is charged with killing an infant she was babysitting after police say she lost her temper because of the child's crying.

Rosanna Desinor of Chambersburg was charged Thursday with criminal homicide.

She was babysitting 3-month-old Kaendra Destinvil when she allegedly struck the infant several times in the head. Police also say she dropped the child while carrying her from a bedroom.

Desinor allegedly then put the baby back to bed, where she was later found unresponsive.

The county coroner's confirmed the infant died due to blunt force trauma. Court papers do not list a lawyer for Desinor. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 26.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us