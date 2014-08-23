Teen Babysitter Charged in Death of 3-Month-Old Girl

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania woman is charged with killing an infant she was babysitting after police say she lost her temper because of the child's crying.



Rosanna Desinor of Chambersburg was charged Thursday with criminal homicide.



She was babysitting 3-month-old Kaendra Destinvil when she allegedly struck the infant several times in the head. Police also say she dropped the child while carrying her from a bedroom.



Desinor allegedly then put the baby back to bed, where she was later found unresponsive.



The county coroner's confirmed the infant died due to blunt force trauma. Court papers do not list a lawyer for Desinor. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 26.