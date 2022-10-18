Teen Attends Phillies Game Alone to Honor Late Father, Fans Send Him to NLCS

An act of kindness is bringing out the best in baseball-loving Phillies fans.

A teenager from Delaware used his own money to buy a ticket to last Friday’s game at Citizens Bank Park. Cody Newton, 16, wanted to see a playoff game, but more than that, he wanted to feel like he was there with his father.

“He says ‘I’m here by myself.’ And we were like ‘how old are you?’ And he said 16. I was like ‘how did you get up here?’ He was like ‘I took an Uber,’” said Chris Greenwell, a Phillies season-ticket holder who met Cody at the game.

Cody said he hadn’t gone to a Phillies game since the loss of his dad last December. Phillies games were their thing, and he knew his dad would want to be with him in their left field seats, watching the playoffs together – so that’s the seat Cody bought.

“I immediately thought about him and how happy he’d be, and I was also very happy about that,” Cody said. “I didn’t go to a single game without him. I always went to games with him all the time.”

Chris and his friends brought Cody right into their pack Friday. “We grabbed him and gave him a big hug and he was one of the boys with us the whole game,” he said.

“It blew me away,” Chris continued through tears, “with me being a single parent myself, and I was brought up without a father, it was really a touching thing to see him do that. And it brought tears to my eyes like it does now talking about it.”

Chris posted about Cody on Facebook and hundreds of people were touched. One of them, John Iandoll, saw the post and decided, if it was okay with Cody’s mom, he would take Cody back to the Park to see the Phillies in the NLCS.

“He was like ‘I just don’t understand why you’d do this for me but thank you,’” John said. “I told him I’m a dad, I still have my dad and I can’t imagine being 16 and not having my dad.”

Cody said he was speechless. He told everyone at school he’s going to a championship game.

And it gets even better. Charles Jaramillo Limo Service also saw the post and is going to take the crew to the game in a stretch Hummer limo on Friday.

Cody and his new friends, fellow Phillies-loving Delawareans, plan to be there high-giving each other when the Phillies win. They can’t replace dad, but they’re sure going to make the night special for a hard-working kid who misses seeing the Phillies with his pop.