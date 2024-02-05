Teen arrested in slaying of man in West Philly market

Police in Philadelphia have announced the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in the slaying of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death in a food market in West Philly, last week.

According to police, on Monday morning, officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Fugitive Task Force apprehended a 16-year-old boy who had been sought in the Jan. 29 slaying of Nafiese McClain, 19.

McClain was killed, officials said, in an incident that happened at about 1:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, after he "brushed past" two teens and approached a third in the back of a food market on the 5400 block of Master Street in West Philadelphia.

Officials said, McClain then began to punch the male at the back of the store when one of the teenagers that McClain had brushed by -- and the one that has been arrested -- allegedly, pulled a handgun from the waist of his pants and fired twice at McClain, striking him multiple times before the shooter fled the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

McClain was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 2:07 p.m., that day.

NBC10 is not naming the teen arrested in this incident.

As of Monday afternoon, officials with the District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond when asked what charges the teen may face following this shooting.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.