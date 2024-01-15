Delaware

Teen arrested in deadly Brick Twp. hit-and-run

A 19-year-old South Amboy man has been apprehended after a woman was struck and killed in the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue on Saturday morning

By Hayden Mitman

An image of a vehicle police believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident in Brick Township, Delaware, on Saturday morning.
Provided by the Office of the Ocean County Prosecutor

Law enforcement officials in Ocean County, Del., have announced the arrest of a man sought in the hit-and-run slaying of a woman what was struck on the shoulder of a roadway in Brick Township on Saturday morning.

Officials said Monday that they had arrested Mark Carey, Jr., 19, of South Amboy, for his suspected role the slaying of the woman -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on.

Carey has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death, reckless driving and other offenses after an incident that happened at about 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 13, in the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue in Brick Township.

Law enforcement officials said, at that time, officers responded to find a female pedestrian on the shoulder of the roadway after the striking vehicle had fled the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where officials said, she was pronounced on Saturday.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, found that the vehicle involved in this deadly incident was a 1999 Ford Explorer that was registered to Carey.

Law enforcement officials said that investigators believe that Carey was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the crash and he was arrested without incident.

Carey is now in custody at the Ocean County Jail, where, officials said, he awaits a detention hearing.

