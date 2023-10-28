A teenager was arrested while allegedly trying to steal a car in Delaware, according to officials.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested by officers just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in Wilmington.

Officers were responding to a call that claimed two suspects were trying to steal a car on the 300 block of River Road, police said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the two suspects as they were allegedly trying to break into another vehicle nearby on South Cannon Drive, according to authorities.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspects allegedly ran before an officer was able to arrest the teen, police said.

The teen that was arrested has been charged with attempted vehicle theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy, and resisting arrest, authorities said.

The second suspect is still at large.

If you have any information, please contact New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 573-2800.