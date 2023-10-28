Delaware

13-year-old teen arrested for attempted car thefts in Delaware

By Emily Rose Grassi

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
Getty Images

A teenager was arrested while allegedly trying to steal a car in Delaware, according to officials.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested by officers just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in Wilmington.

Officers were responding to a call that claimed two suspects were trying to steal a car on the 300 block of River Road, police said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the two suspects as they were allegedly trying to break into another vehicle nearby on South Cannon Drive, according to authorities.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspects allegedly ran before an officer was able to arrest the teen, police said.

The teen that was arrested has been charged with attempted vehicle theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy, and resisting arrest, authorities said.

The second suspect is still at large.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Mass Shooting 15 hours ago

Lewiston mass shooting suspect found dead in Maine

Pennsylvania 13 hours ago

Fighting back against antisemitism and vandalism right here at home

If you have any information, please contact New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 573-2800.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us