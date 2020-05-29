West Philadelphia

Teen Arrested for Assaulting 1 Woman, Shooting Another in West Philly

The teenager allegedly attacked the two women May 17 inside their apartment.

By NBC10 Staff

Person of interest
Surveillance image released by Philadelphia police

A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in a violent sexual assault and shooting inside a West Philadelphia apartment of two women earlier this month, police said Friday.

The teen, Earl Davis, who has been identified because he is being charged as an adult, on May 17 allegedly entered the victims' basement apartment bedroom on Brockton Road around 5:20 a.m., police said. Davis lives in the 5800 block of Spruce Street.

Once inside, police have said that the attacker wearing a ski mask sexually assaulted one woman and shot the other in the abdomen. The shot woman was listed as stable at a nearby hospital at the time.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 41 mins ago

Sen. Casey Says Antibody Test Suggests He Had COVID-19 Earlier This Year

coronavirus 50 mins ago

Delaware Details Reopenings of Summer Camps, Courts Next Month

Shortly after the attack, police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The video shows an armed man in dark clothing wearing gloves trying car door handles before he opened the door of a sedan and reached inside.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphiashootingsex assault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us