A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in a violent sexual assault and shooting inside a West Philadelphia apartment of two women earlier this month, police said Friday.

The teen, Earl Davis, who has been identified because he is being charged as an adult, on May 17 allegedly entered the victims' basement apartment bedroom on Brockton Road around 5:20 a.m., police said. Davis lives in the 5800 block of Spruce Street.

Once inside, police have said that the attacker wearing a ski mask sexually assaulted one woman and shot the other in the abdomen. The shot woman was listed as stable at a nearby hospital at the time.

Shortly after the attack, police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The video shows an armed man in dark clothing wearing gloves trying car door handles before he opened the door of a sedan and reached inside.