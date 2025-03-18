Teen arrested after swastikas, vulgar words painted on MontCo elementary school

Law enforcement officials have apprehended an 18-year-old Upper Moreland resident after swastikas and other vulgar messages were spray-painted at an elementary school earlier this month.

According to police, on Monday, March 17, 2025, an 18-year-old was apprehended and charged -- though police did not provide more information on this individual's gender or other identifying details -- with vandalism, criminal mischief, trespassing and other offenses involved after Upper Moreland Elementary School was targeted earlier this month.

Officials said that the initial incident happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, when two people in a red vehicle drove to the parking lot of the elementary school, along the 3900 block of Orangemans Road in Harboro, and vandalized the building.

In this incident, police said, swastikas, vulgar words and drawings were left spray-painted on the elementary school and playground equipment.

