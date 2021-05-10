Teen Armed With Knife Sexually Assaults Woman for 3 Hours Inside Philly Apt., Police Say

Philadelphia police released new photos of a teen boy accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint for more than three hours inside her apartment last month.

On April 21 around 2:30 a.m., the woman awoke to a teen boy inside her apartment on the 400 block of South 45th Street. The teen then took out a knife and sexually assaulted the woman multiple times over a three hour period inside the apartment, police said. The teen then left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.

The teen is described as a 16-year-old Black male weighing between 150 and 160 pounds and standing between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10 with a thin, muscular build, brown eyes and possibly wearing green contact lenses as well as braids in his hair that come down to his eyebrows. Police also said the teen may have cut or dyed his hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers and black sneakers.

Police initially released a sketch of the teen before releasing additional photos on Monday. If you see the teen, do not approach him but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Central Detective Division: 215-685-3264/3266 Det. Kahlan #732 DC 21-18-021845 SVU# 21-1424.

To submit a tip, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.