Teen allegedly attacked by students at Franklin Towne Charter High School, police say

Philadelphia Police are investigating after a teen was allegedly assaulted by students at Franklin Towne Charter High School on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the school located on the 5300 block of Tacony St. around 2 p.m.

Police said a 16-year-old boy, who did not attend Franklin Towne Chater, arrived at the school and was assaulted by several students.

When medics arrived they transported the teen to the hospital where he received treatment for minor cuts, bruises and a possible concussion, police said. The teen was released from the hospital that evening.

Video footage of the incident was recovered by the Northeast Detective Division, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available.