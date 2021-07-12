Teen Kidnapped at Gunpoint From Northeast Philly Home, Police Say

A bloodied teenage boy says he was tortured after being abducted from his Northeast Philadelphia home overnight. Three people were arrested after police surrounded another home.

The 17-year-old's parents called police after their son disappeared from their Lawndale section home just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Family members said they heard a loud noise coming the basement and went downstairs to find the 17-year-old wasn't there. Responding officers found three bullets just outside and a bullet hole in the entrance to the basement, Small said.

Police then used the teen's cellphone to track him to a home on Trotter Street in nearby Oxford Circle, Small said. Police were able to get into contact with the boy and he told officers he was trapped and being held at gunpoint, then the phone cut off.

Police and SWAT then surrounded the home and talked to the abductors, Small said. Eventually two females and a male came out of the home and were taken into custody.

The boy then also came out of the home with serious injuries to his face and head, Small said. He was bloodied while in and out of consciousness. Medics rushed him to the hospital.

The teen was able to identify his abductors.

"It was a good job done by police and detectives in order to track this phone and find the alleged abductors," Small said.

Police said the 17-year-old may know one or all of the suspects, who could face kidnapping and assault charges.

Police were trying to obtain a warrant Monday morning so that they could search the Trotter Street home for a gun.

