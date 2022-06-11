Teen, 18, Shot in Head in Philly Double Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. on the 5500 block of Devon Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot once in the head and once in the left shoulder.

A 25-year-old man was also shot twice in the back and once in one arm.

Both victims were transported to the hospital where the 18-year-old later died. The 25-year-old was placed in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.