Teen, 16, Shot 13 Times and Killed in West Philadelphia Gunfire

The young victim was one of two people shot Friday night and died at a nearby hospital, police said.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC10

A teenager was shot numerous times in a shooting in West Philadelphia and died a short time later, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot 13 times near 55th and Market streets, police said. He died shortly before 9 p.m. at Penn-Presbyterian Hospital.

Another person, identified only as a 39-year-old man, was also shot in the gunfire that killed the teen. The older victim suffered a bullet wound to his right leg, and was taken by a car to Penn-Presbyterian, where he is recovering, police said.

No motive for the shooting was initially identified. No one has been arrested.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWest Philadelphia
