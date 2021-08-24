Teen, 16, Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Police Officer in North Philly

Police arrested a teenage boy accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in North Philadelphia Monday night.

On Monday, shortly after 8 p.m., two fully-uniformed Philadelphia police officers in an unmarked vehicle responded to a reported carjacking at 2500 Aramingo Avenue. When they arrived in the area of 2200 North Reese Street, they spotted the carjacked vehicle, a white Malibu, which was being tracked via OnStar.

The officers continued down the block and spotted a suspect exiting from the driver’s door of a dark-colored vehicle parked directly in front of the white Malibu.

The officers drove past both cars and tried to turn their vehicle around when a gunman opened fire. Both officers got out of the patrol vehicle and chased the gunman and at least one other suspect on Reese Street.

During the shooting and chase, one officer suffered a graze wound to the head while another officer suffered facial lacerations from flying glass when the car window was shot out. Both officers were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Based on information they received, police identified the gunman as 16-year-old Jasir Harris of Philadelphia. Harris was found and arrested on the 2200 block of North Fairhill Street. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and other related offenses.