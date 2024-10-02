Teddy Swims opens ‘The Door' to Philly on upcoming North American tour

Performer Teddy Swims is having a breakout year in 2024 as he's seen several hits -- for example, "The Door" and "Lose Control" -- off his debut album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy."

And, as the second part of his album is set to drop at the beginning of next year, Swims is headed on tour -- and he will be making a stop in Philly.

Organizers said that Swims' "I've Tried Everything But Therapy" Tour will include a stop at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA, on May 18, 2025.

In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 1, tour organizers announced that presales of tickets for the tour will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the rest of the public at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2024.

The second part of his debut album, "I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)," will be released on Jan. 24, 2025.

Fans can preorder the album here.

Organizers said the new album follows the success of Part 1, which includes his global smash hits “Lose Control” and “The Door,” and comes on the heels of his new single, “Bad Dreams.”

American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets. Click here for tickets and more details.

Teddy Swims 2025 North American Tour:

*Amex Presale Tickets™

May 9 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

May 10 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place*

May 12 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf*

May 14 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

May 15 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

May 18 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for the Performing Arts*

May 20 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion*

May 21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

May 23 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum*

May 24 Laval, QC Place Bell*

May 27 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall*

May 30 Boston, MA Suffolk Downs*

June 1 Washington, DC The Anthem*

June 4 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE – Outdoors*

June 7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

June 9 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 11 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

June 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31 San Diego, CA Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park*

Aug 1 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood*

Aug 3 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 6 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater*

Aug 7 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Aug 10 New Orleans, LA Champions Square*

Aug 12 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 15 Birmingham, AL Birmingham Amphitheater

Aug 16 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Aug 18 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater*

Aug 20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 23 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre*

Aug 24 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Aug 28 Sandy, UT America First Field Plaza*

Aug 30 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre*

Aug 31 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater*

Sep 3 Troutdale, OR Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*

Sep 5 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

Sep 6 South Lake Tahoe, NV Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena*

Sep 9 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

Additional Teddy Swims Tour Dates:

2024

Oct 2 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall

Oct 3 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

Oct 5 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 6 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

Oct 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater

Oct 10 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock

Oct 12 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 15 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

Oct 16 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct 18 Flagstaff, AZ Pepsi Amphitheater

Oct 19 Valley Center, CA Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Oct 21 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

Oct 22 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

Nov 4 Paris, France Salle Pleyel

Nov 5 Basel, Switzerland Event Halle Basel

Nov 11 London, UK Eventim Apollo

Dec 5 Abu Dhabi, UAE Eithad park

2025

Feb 11 Düsseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Feb 13 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

Feb 14 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle

Feb 16 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum Arena

Feb 18 Stockholm , Sweden Avicii Arena

Feb 19 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Feb 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Feb 23 Berlin, Germany Velodrom

Feb 25 Zurich, Switzerland The Hall

Feb 27 Paris, France Zénith Paris - La Villette

Mar 3 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 4 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mar 6 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 7 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 9 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Mar 10 Manchester, UK Co-op Live

Mar 12 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Mar 13 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Mar 16 Manchester, UK Co-op Live

Mar 22 San Isidro, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina 2025

Mar 23 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile 2025

Mar 27 Bogotà, Colombia Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025

Mar 29 São Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Brasil 2025

Jun 22 Newport, UK Isle of Wight Festival 2025