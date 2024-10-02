Philadelphia

Teddy Swims opens ‘The Door' to Philly on upcoming North American tour

Performer Teddy Swims -- 'The Door,' 'Lose Control' -- is heading out on his new 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy' tour and will stop at The Mann Center in Philly on May 5, 2025

By NBC10 Staff

Teddy Swims performs onstage during "Up Close & Personal with Teddy Swims" at Smith's Olde Bar Smith on September 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Performer Teddy Swims is having a breakout year in 2024 as he's seen several hits -- for example, "The Door" and "Lose Control" -- off his debut album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy."

And, as the second part of his album is set to drop at the beginning of next year, Swims is headed on tour -- and he will be making a stop in Philly.

Organizers said that Swims' "I've Tried Everything But Therapy" Tour will include a stop at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA, on May 18, 2025.

In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 1, tour organizers announced that presales of tickets for the tour will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the rest of the public at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2024.

The second part of his debut album, "I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)," will be released on Jan. 24, 2025.

Fans can preorder the album here.

Organizers said the new album follows the success of Part 1, which includes his global smash hits “Lose Control” and “The Door,” and comes on the heels of his new single, “Bad Dreams.”

American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets. Click here for tickets and more details. 

Teddy Swims 2025 North American Tour:

*Amex Presale Tickets™

  • May 9              Hollywood, FL                        Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*
  • May 10            Jacksonville, FL                      Daily’s Place*
  • May 12            Orange Beach, AL                  The Amphitheater at the Wharf*
  • May 14            Wilmington, NC                      Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
  • May 15            Charlotte, NC                         Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • May 17            Raleigh, NC                            Red Hat Amphitheater
  • May 18            Philadelphia, PA                     Mann Center for the Performing Arts*
  • May 20            Cleveland, OH                        Jacobs Pavilion*
  • May 21            Sterling Heights, MI                Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
  • May 23            Toronto, ON                           Coca-Cola Coliseum*
  • May 24            Laval, QC                               Place Bell*
  • May 27            New York, NY                         Radio City Music Hall*
  • May 30            Boston, MA                             Suffolk Downs*
  • June 1             Washington, DC                     The Anthem*
  • June 4             Richmond, VA                        Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*
  • June 6             Pittsburgh, PA                        Stage AE – Outdoors*
  • June 7             Cincinnati, OH                        The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*
  • June 9             Indianapolis, IN                      Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • June 11           Minneapolis, MN                    The Armory
  • June 13           Chicago, IL                             Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
  • July 31            San Diego, CA                       Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park*
  • Aug 1              Las Vegas, NV                       Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood*
  • Aug 3              Phoenix, AZ                            Arizona Financial Theatre
  • Aug 6              Austin, TX                               Moody Amphitheater*
  • Aug 7              Irving, TX                                The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
  • Aug 9              Houston, TX                           713 Music Hall
  • Aug 10            New Orleans, LA                    Champions Square*
  • Aug 12            Atlanta, GA                             Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
  • Aug 15            Birmingham, AL                      Birmingham Amphitheater
  • Aug 16            Southaven, MS                       BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
  • Aug 18            Huntsville, AL                         The Orion Amphitheater*
  • Aug 20            Nashville, TN                          Ascend Amphitheater
  • Aug 23            Kansas City, MO                    Starlight Theatre*
  • Aug 24            Oklahoma City, OK                Zoo Amphitheatre
  • Aug 26            Morrison, CO                          Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
  • Aug 28            Sandy, UT                              America First Field Plaza*
  • Aug 30            Vancouver, BC                       Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre*
  • Aug 31            Seattle, WA                            WaMu Theater*
  • Sep 3              Troutdale, OR                         Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*
  • Sep 5              Berkeley, CA                          Greek Theatre*
  • Sep 6              South Lake Tahoe, NV           Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena*
  • Sep 9              Los Angeles, CA                    Greek Theatre*

Additional Teddy Swims Tour Dates:

2024

  • Oct 2               Greensboro, NC                     Piedmont Hall
  • Oct 3               Knoxville, TN                          Tennessee Theatre
  • Oct 5               Austin, TX                               Austin City Limits Festival
  • Oct 6               Fayetteville, AR                      JJ’s Live
  • Oct 8               Savannah, GA                        Johnny Mercer Theater
  • Oct 10             Tampa, FL                              Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock
  • Oct 12             Austin, TX                               Austin City Limits Festival
  • Oct 13             Durant, OK                              Choctaw Grand Theater
  • Oct 15             Lubbock, TX                           The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
  • Oct 16             El Paso, TX                             Abraham Chavez Theatre
  • Oct 18             Flagstaff, AZ                           Pepsi Amphitheater
  • Oct 19             Valley Center, CA                   Harrah’s Resort Southern California
  • Oct 21             Anaheim, CA                         House of Blues Anaheim
  • Oct 22             Anaheim, CA                          House of Blues Anaheim
  • Nov 4              Paris, France                          Salle Pleyel
  • Nov 5              Basel, Switzerland                  Event Halle Basel
  • Nov 11            London, UK                             Eventim Apollo
  • Dec 5              Abu Dhabi, UAE                     Eithad park

2025

  • Feb 11             Düsseldorf, Germany             Mitsubishi Electric Halle
  • Feb 13             Antwerp, Belgium                   Lotto Arena
  • Feb 14             Hamburg, Germany                Sporthalle
  • Feb 16             Oslo, Norway                          Oslo Spektrum Arena
  • Feb 18             Stockholm , Sweden               Avicii Arena
  • Feb 19             Copenhagen, Denmark          Royal Arena
  • Feb 22             Amsterdam, Netherlands        Ziggo Dome
  • Feb 23             Berlin, Germany                      Velodrom
  • Feb 25             Zurich, Switzerland                 The Hall
  • Feb 27             Paris, France                          Zénith Paris - La Villette
  • Mar 3               Birmingham, UK                     Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Mar 4               Birmingham, UK                     Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Mar 6               London, UK                             OVO Arena Wembley
  • Mar 7               London, UK                             OVO Arena Wembley
  • Mar 9               Glasgow, UK                           OVO Hydro
  • Mar 10             Manchester, UK                      Co-op Live
  • Mar 12             Dublin, Ireland                        3Arena
  • Mar 13             Dublin, Ireland                        3Arena
  • Mar 16             Manchester, UK                      Co-op Live
  • Mar 22             San Isidro, Argentina              Lollapalooza Argentina 2025
  • Mar 23             Santiago, Chile                       Lollapalooza Chile 2025
  • Mar 27             Bogotà, Colombia                   Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025
  • Mar 29             São Paulo, Brazil                    Lollapalooza Brasil 2025
  • Jun 22             Newport, UK                           Isle of Wight Festival 2025
