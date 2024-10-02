Teddy Swims opens ‘The Door' to Philly on upcoming North American tour

Performer Teddy Swims is having a breakout year in 2024 as he's seen several hits -- for example, "The Door" and "Lose Control" -- off his debut album "I've Tried Everything But Therapy."
And, as the second part of his album is set to drop at the beginning of next year, Swims is headed on tour -- and he will be making a stop in Philly.
Organizers said that Swims' "I've Tried Everything But Therapy" Tour will include a stop at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA, on May 18, 2025.
In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 1, tour organizers announced that presales of tickets for the tour will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the rest of the public at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2024.
The second part of his debut album, "I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)," will be released on Jan. 24, 2025.
Fans can preorder the album here.
Organizers said the new album follows the success of Part 1, which includes his global smash hits “Lose Control” and “The Door,” and comes on the heels of his new single, “Bad Dreams.”
American Express is providing access to Amex Presale Tickets. Click here for tickets and more details.
Teddy Swims 2025 North American Tour:
*Amex Presale Tickets™
- May 9 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*
- May 10 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place*
- May 12 Orange Beach, AL The Amphitheater at the Wharf*
- May 14 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
- May 15 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 17 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater
- May 18 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for the Performing Arts*
- May 20 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion*
- May 21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Hill Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
- May 23 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum*
- May 24 Laval, QC Place Bell*
- May 27 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall*
- May 30 Boston, MA Suffolk Downs*
- June 1 Washington, DC The Anthem*
- June 4 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*
- June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE – Outdoors*
- June 7 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*
- June 9 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- June 11 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
- June 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- July 31 San Diego, CA Sycuan Stage at Gallagher Square Petco Park*
- Aug 1 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood*
- Aug 3 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
- Aug 6 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater*
- Aug 7 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Aug 9 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
- Aug 10 New Orleans, LA Champions Square*
- Aug 12 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Aug 15 Birmingham, AL Birmingham Amphitheater
- Aug 16 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
- Aug 18 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater*
- Aug 20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
- Aug 23 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre*
- Aug 24 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
- Aug 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
- Aug 28 Sandy, UT America First Field Plaza*
- Aug 30 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre*
- Aug 31 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater*
- Sep 3 Troutdale, OR Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn*
- Sep 5 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*
- Sep 6 South Lake Tahoe, NV Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena*
- Sep 9 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*
Additional Teddy Swims Tour Dates:
2024
- Oct 2 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall
- Oct 3 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
- Oct 5 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
- Oct 6 Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live
- Oct 8 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theater
- Oct 10 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock
- Oct 12 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Festival
- Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
- Oct 15 Lubbock, TX The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
- Oct 16 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
- Oct 18 Flagstaff, AZ Pepsi Amphitheater
- Oct 19 Valley Center, CA Harrah’s Resort Southern California
- Oct 21 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
- Oct 22 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
- Nov 4 Paris, France Salle Pleyel
- Nov 5 Basel, Switzerland Event Halle Basel
- Nov 11 London, UK Eventim Apollo
- Dec 5 Abu Dhabi, UAE Eithad park
2025
- Feb 11 Düsseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric Halle
- Feb 13 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena
- Feb 14 Hamburg, Germany Sporthalle
- Feb 16 Oslo, Norway Oslo Spektrum Arena
- Feb 18 Stockholm , Sweden Avicii Arena
- Feb 19 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
- Feb 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
- Feb 23 Berlin, Germany Velodrom
- Feb 25 Zurich, Switzerland The Hall
- Feb 27 Paris, France Zénith Paris - La Villette
- Mar 3 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Mar 4 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Mar 6 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley
- Mar 7 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley
- Mar 9 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
- Mar 10 Manchester, UK Co-op Live
- Mar 12 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
- Mar 13 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
- Mar 16 Manchester, UK Co-op Live
- Mar 22 San Isidro, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina 2025
- Mar 23 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile 2025
- Mar 27 Bogotà, Colombia Festival Estéreo Picnic 2025
- Mar 29 São Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Brasil 2025
- Jun 22 Newport, UK Isle of Wight Festival 2025
