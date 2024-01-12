Ted Blunt, former Wilmington City Council President, has died

Former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt has died at the age of 80, according to a statement released by the family.

Blunt, the father of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester had died Thursday night at home surrounded by "love", the statement said.

Blunt graduated from Winston-Salem Teachers College, now known as Winston-Salem State University and Rutgers University.

"He was an educator, mentor, leader, and friend to countless Delawareans," the family said in a statement. "Our entire family asks for your grace, prayers, and privacy as we mourn his loss."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Blunt is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice, brother, John who was a longtime anchor at NBC10, sister, Catherine, three daughters, Lisa, Thea, and Marla, two sons-in-law, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Wilmington City Council released the following statement on behind of City Council President Trippi Congo:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the late former Wilmington City Council President, Theodore "Ted" Blunt, who served on the council for 24 years. He was widely known and loved by his constituents, family, friends, colleagues, and fellow elected officials. As a politician, educator, and former athlete, he was also well respected.



Wilmington lost one of its greatest leaders and public servants. From 1985 to 2000, Blunt served as a First District Council Member on the Wilmington City Council. In 2001, he was elected President of Wilmington City Council and served two terms. He did not run for re-election as President in 2008. During the Honorable Blunt's leadership, student scholarships were made available citywide, five community centers' hours were extended, and Wilmington's elementary schools received funds to address at-risk students' needs. His dedication and grace were a reflection of his belief in the values of community and partnership.



Throughout his political career, he always kept his feet humbly on the ground and his heart rooted in his beloved City, where he proudly remained a resident. In addition to his love and commitment to his family, which knew no bounds, his second biggest passion was shaping our city's political landscape. Thanks to the Honorable Ted Blunt's selfless service, Wilmington is a better place. The legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire Wilmingtonians for years to come.



A true gift to his wife, children, and family - he loved them larger than life and led them with the greatest love you could imagine. You have my deepest condolences and my most heartfelt prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with Blunt's family, friends, and the entire Wilmington community."

Chris Coons, a U.S. senator from Delaware released the following statement:

“Ted Blunt helped me believe it was possible to be in politics and still not lose sight of what matters to you the most: your family. Ted confronted each moment, big or small, with his infectious smile and determination to accomplish what was just and necessary for the greater good. He’ll be remembered for his dedication and steadfast commitment to the communities that he served, as well as his excellence on the basketball court. His leadership on the court later transitioned to leading underserved neighborhoods throughout Wilmington. It is no coincidence that his passion for, and legacy of, helping others can be seen through his children.

“Annie and I will keep his wife, Alice; daughters Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Thea Blunt Fowler, and Marla Blunt Carter; and the rest of his family in our hearts during this difficult time.”