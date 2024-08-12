Tech issue keeps riders from buying tickets on SEPTA

Riders were unable to buy tickets or reload SEPTA Key cards in order to ride throughout SEPTA's mass transit network on Monday.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, since about 5 a.m., the mass transit provider has been dealing with issues for riders who are trying to buy tickets or reload SEPTA Key cards at kiosks, on-board Regional Rail trains and on SEPTA's website.

In a statement when asked about the issue, Busch said that riders with funds on their SEPTA Key cards and those who have a pass are not impacted -- validators on turnstiles, in buses and trolleys are all working.

Also, riders who use the subway, buses and trolleys can still use Apple/Google pay at turnstiles as normal, Busch said in a statement.

However, for those riders trying to buy a ticket or load funds on to a SEPTA Key Card, Busch said that they are being asked to go to their cashier, or talk to their bus operator or Regional Rail conductor.

"No one is being turned away, we just want them to notify a SEPTA employee so that we can keep track of the number of trips and lost revenue," Busch wrote in a statement.

SEPTA is working with the SEPTA Key vendor, Conduit, to identify and fix the problem, Busch said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.