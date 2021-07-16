Bucks County

Teacher's Aide Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

By Rudy Chinchilla

Jennilynne Derolf
Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A 38-year-old Bucks County teacher’s aide has been charged with statutory sexual assault of a 14-year-old student.

Jennilynne Derolf is also charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The Falls Township Police Department began investigating on Tuesday after the boy’s grandma said she learned of a sexual relationship between her grandson and Derolf, a teacher’s aide at Valley Day School, Bucks County District Attorney's Office spokesman Manuel Gamiz said.

The boy told police he and Derolf first began messaging each other over a cellphone app before engaging in intercourse. He told detectives that the pair had sex three times this month: twice in the area of the Levittown Lake in Tullytown Borough and once near a baseball field in Bristol Township, Gamiz said.

Derolf was charged on Thursday. She is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility after being unable to post bail. Online court records do not list an attorney for her.

