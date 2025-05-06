A Chester County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen student and giving him weed was taken into custody on Monday, officials said.

Charges were filed against Michelle Mercogliano, 35, of Phoenixville, who has been working as a special education teacher at Conestoga High School, according to the school district.

According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, Mercogliano had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student that started in February of 2025. Mercogliano is also accused of giving the teenager marijuana at least 15 times.

Mercogliano also used her cell phone to text the minor and used the social media platform Snapchat to go undetected, according to the criminal complaint.

In a statement to the school community, Tredyffrin/Easttown School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Gusick wrote that she was placed on leave after the Tredyffrin Township Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney's Office alerted the district about the charges against her. Officials said she no longer has access to any buildings within the district.

According to the superintendent, Mercogliano is a relatively new teacher at Conestoga and began teaching there in the fall.

Mercogliano was taken into custody on May 5 and has been arraigned with a $100,000 cash bail, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221 right away.