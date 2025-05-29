A New Jersey high school teacher was arrested after allegedly creating and possessing child sexual abuse material, among other offenses, according to law enforcement.

Axel Palomares, a Morristown resident and teacher at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison, faces multiple charges including the manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of child sex abuse material and invasion of privacy.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 50-year-old Palomares was arrested Tuesday and charged thanks to a cyber tip from the New Jersey State Police to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The administration for St. Thomas Aquinas High School cooperated with local, county and state law enforcement in the investigation, the school confirmed in a statement.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We are devastated to learn that some of our students’ privacy may have been violated by this sickening conduct. The safety of our students is always a top priority of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and the Diocese of Metuchen," the statement read.

The teacher was arrested at his home Tuesday, and afterward officials executed a search warrant at that location.

The suspect is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.