Taxi Driver Shot in West Philadelphia

A taxi driver was shot in West Philadelphia in what police described as a robbery gone wrong Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the area of 37th and Spring Garden streets, in the city’s Mantua neighborhood, shortly after 4 a.m. and found the driver on the ground with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a handful of money, an officer at the scene told NBC10.

The driver, who is in his 40s or 50s, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, the officer said.

Police said the taxi’s front passenger window was rolled down when officers arrived. That, plus the fact that the victim had money on him, would suggest the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery, police said.

Police have made no arrests, and could not immediately provide a suspect description.