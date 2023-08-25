Philadelphia

Tapster, a self-serve bar with over 50 taps opens in Center City

The bar offers 54 taps including beer, wine, cider, cocktails, hard seltzer and more

By Cherise Lynch

You might want to tap into this new Center City bar.

Tapster, a self-service bar and tasting room is now open in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

The bar offers 54 taps including beer, wine, cider, cocktails, hard seltzer, hard kombucha, spiked tea, nitro cold brew coffee, craft sodas, and local kombucha.

The vibe of Tapster is open and bright. The space includes swingset tables, stadium seating, plenty of long communal tables and a photo booth.

Tapster founder Roman Maliszewski started the franchise in Chicago with two locations and then expanded to cities such as Seattle, Cleveland and now Philadelphia.

Maliszewki told NBC10 he moved to Philadelphia last year to help open up the Rittenhouse location.

"I've had a soft spot for this city for many years," Maliszewski said. "My grandmother grew up in Germantown and I've been visiting my entire life. I'm proud to now call Philly my home."

How does it work?

When you walk through the door you will be greeted by staff to have your ID checked. Then you will be asked to provide a credit card if you want to start a tab. That card will be linked to a Tapster "tapcard" that will be used to activate the taps.

Once your card is activated grab a glass, head over to the taps, and start pouring whatever and whenever you like. No bartenders, no wait.

After you're done enjoying drinks, you can check out with staff or drop the tapcard in the self-checkout boxes.

Credit: Tapster Philly

Tapster has partnered with The Happy Roster, another bar located across the street to provide delicious food options for all guests.

If you want to grab a bite to eat, you can scan the QR codes provided on the tables inside Tapster and when your food is ready Happy Roster will deliver it to you.

Tapster is currently open noon to Midnight Monday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

