Take the plunge: last call for municipal lifeguard training

The City of Philadelphia is still in need of lifeguards for municipal pools this summer.

But, the chance to get certified in order to do the job is about the dry up.

As detailed by NBC10's Karen Hua the city needs another 50 lifeguards in order to ensure that 61 pools can open this summer -- that's 11 more pools than last year.

Last summer, some pools remained closed as the city faced a shortage of qualified lifeguards.

This summer, municipal pools are facing a similar situation, but form anyone looking for some extra cash this summer, there's still time to get a job keeping people safe as a lifeguard at a municipal pool.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., at Kelly Pool, located at 4231 Lansdowne Drive, the Department of Parks & Recreation will host its last free lifeguard certification class for anyone aged 16 and older who would like to be a lifeguard this summer.

Along with the free training -- and two-year certification -- municipal lifeguards are paid $16 per hour.

The free training course runs through Friday, June 30th.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Email lifeguard@phila.gov for more information.