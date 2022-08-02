Take Part in National Night Out in Philly, Pa., NJ, Del.

This year's National Night Out will celebrated on Tuesday bringing together local law enforcement and neighbors for an evening of fun and community relationship-building.

The campaign originates from the Philadelphia region.

National Night Out was founded in 1984 by Matt Peskin, who was a volunteer for the Lower Merion Community Watch program at the time.

He noticed there wasn't a way for community watch groups to connect with one another. The National Association of Town Watch, which Peskin founded in 1981, introduced National Night Out in August of1984.

The first Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the NATW. Now, as many as 38 million people participate every year.

The event is designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for local anticrime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back, according to organizers.

Communities can join together on Aug. 2 at these events in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware for activities and a night of strengthening the relationship amongst local individuals and police departments.

Philadelphia

300 Washington Avenue -- 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fox Chase Elementary (500 Rhawn Street) -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gorgas Park (6400 Ridge Avenue) -- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1100 Block of Fairmount Avenue -- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3100 Red Lion Road -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Garden CDC (17th / Mt. Vernon) -- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rittenhouse Square (18th / Walnut) -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McCreesh Playground (6744 Regent Street) -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence Parking Lot (7104 Limekiln Pike) -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Shoprite Parking Lot (5597 Tulip Street) -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parkwest Town Center (52nd / Jefferson) -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penn Treaty Park (1199 N. Delaware Avenue) -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Bucks County

Snyder-Girotti Elementary School (420 Buckley St., Bristol, PA) -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Township Pavilion (2400 Byberry Road, Bensalem, PA) -- 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Delaware County

Cardinal O’Hara High School (1701 S Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA) -- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

69th Street Recreation Area (521 S. 69th St., Upper Darby, PA) -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chester County

Anson B. Nixon Park (405 North Walnut Rd., Kennett Square, PA) -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Jersey

Washington Township

Washington Lake Park (626 Hurffville-Crosskeys Rd., Sewell, NJ) -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Camden County

Wish Upon A Star Park (410 Reading Ave., Barrington, NJ) -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Proprietors Park (King St. & Powell St. Gloucester City, NJ) -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Connolly Park (605 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ) -- 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Salem County

Dunn's Park (Shell Rd. & Fenwick Dr., Carney's Point, NJ) -- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Delaware

New Castle County

Academy Street, Newark, DE -- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is not an extensive list of all events occurring on Aug. 2.