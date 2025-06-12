Philadelphia

Take a dip into Philadelphia's public pools opening this summer

Summer 2025 is heating up! We have the list of pools opening in your Philadelphia neighborhood.

By Alana Beltran

Get ready to jump into Philadelphia's free public swimming pools, which are starting to open for the summer of 2025.

With students of the Philadelphia School District finishing up the 2024-2025 academic school year on Friday, June 13, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the free public pools that the city has to offer.

Hunting Park pool will be the first of over 60 facilities opening this summer on Friday.

Additionally, the Hunting Park pool is just one of a dozen pools that are selected for enhancement by Swim Philly, a Philadelphia-based program that provides accessible and fun swimming experiences for the city's pools.

“As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods. They offer a place for families to unwind, for children to play freely, and for communities to come together,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family.”

Check out the list of the first scheduled pool openings in the city:

Week of June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

Monday, June 16

Tuesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 18

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22

The city explained that nearly 400 lifeguards and maintenance attendants are committed to keeping city public pool's safe through the summer.

Depending on staffing, hours may vary for each pool but they are scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Swimming lessons will be available for summer campers, children and adults at some of the pools. Information about the pool hours and swim lessons can be found on the Parks & Rec Finder App.

Officials said that nine pools will not be opening this summer due to the ongoing Rebuild project construction and necessary capital repairs. This includes pools on:

  • 2th & Cambria
  • Amos
  • Baker
  • Cecil B. Moore
  • Cohen (Hillside)
  • F.J. Myers
  • McVeigh
  • Sample
  • Ziehler

Check back here for updates as the city releases more opening dates for the rest of Philly's pools.

