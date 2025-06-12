Take a dip into Philadelphia's public pools opening this summer

Get ready to jump into Philadelphia's free public swimming pools, which are starting to open for the summer of 2025.

With students of the Philadelphia School District finishing up the 2024-2025 academic school year on Friday, June 13, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the free public pools that the city has to offer.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hunting Park pool will be the first of over 60 facilities opening this summer on Friday.

Additionally, the Hunting Park pool is just one of a dozen pools that are selected for enhancement by Swim Philly, a Philadelphia-based program that provides accessible and fun swimming experiences for the city's pools.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“As we welcome summer and mark the end of the school year, our public pools bring life to our neighborhoods. They offer a place for families to unwind, for children to play freely, and for communities to come together,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “Opening these free pools, especially in areas that need them most, reflects our commitment to joy, safety and opportunity for every Philadelphia family.”

Check out the list of the first scheduled pool openings in the city:

Week of June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13

Hunting Park Pool – located at 1101 West Hunting Park Avenue

Kelly Pool – located at 4231 Lansdowne Drive

Saturday, June 14

Fox Chase Pool – located at 7901 Ridgeway Street

Schmidt Pool – located at 113 West Ontario Street

Penrose Pool – located at 1101 West Susquehanna Avenue

Sunday, June 15

Gathers Pool – located at 2501-19 West Diamond Street

Monday, June 16

Samuel Pool – located at 3539 Gaul Street

Jacobs Pool – located at 4500 Linden Avenue

Fishtown Pool — located at 1219-25 East Montgomery Avenue

Tuesday, June 17

Fletcher Pool – located at 743-81 North 48 Street

Marian Anderson Pool – located at 1713 Catharine Street

Wednesday, June 18

Francisville Pool – located at 1737 Francis Street

Thursday, June 19

Lackman Pool – located at 1101 Bartlett Street

Vogt Pool – located at 4131 Unruh Avenue

Friday, June 20

Bridesburg Pool – located at 4625 Richmond Street

Morris Estate – located at 1610 West Chelten Avenue

Saturday, June 21

Shepard Pool – located at 5700 Haverford Avenue

N. Liberties – located at 321 Fairmount Avenue

Sunday, June 22

Kendrick Pool – located at 5822-24 Ridge Avenue

The city explained that nearly 400 lifeguards and maintenance attendants are committed to keeping city public pool's safe through the summer.

Depending on staffing, hours may vary for each pool but they are scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Swimming lessons will be available for summer campers, children and adults at some of the pools. Information about the pool hours and swim lessons can be found on the Parks & Rec Finder App.

Officials said that nine pools will not be opening this summer due to the ongoing Rebuild project construction and necessary capital repairs. This includes pools on:

2 th & Cambria

& Cambria Amos

Baker

Cecil B. Moore

Cohen (Hillside)

F.J. Myers

McVeigh

Sample

Ziehler

Check back here for updates as the city releases more opening dates for the rest of Philly's pools.