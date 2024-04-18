Pennsylvania

Caught on camera: Bucks Co. Taco Bell manager saves choking baby

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Taco Bell manager in Bucks County is being hailed a hero for helping a baby who had stopped breathing.

This all happened on Saturday in Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Surveillance video shows a woman in the drive-thru holding her baby before she jumps and screams for help.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
The manager of a Taco Bell in Pennsylvania is being hailed as a hero after she saved a baby who was choking.

The restaurant's manager comes running from the side door.

She helped the mother perform CPR while another worker called 911.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

EPA investigates public parks contaminated with ‘elevated levels' of lead in NJ neighborhood

Joe Biden 10 hours ago

Kennedy family makes ‘crystal clear' its Biden endorsement in attempt to deflate RFK Jr.'s candidacy

The manager says she knew what to do because something similar happened to her daughter when she was little.

She said that she is not a hero, but just happened to be in the right place to help out a fellow mother.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us