Philadelphia man convicted for role in violent armed carjacking spree in 2024

A 19-year-old from Philadelphia had been convicted for his role in a violent armed carjacking spree that happened last year.

Symair Carson-Williams, also known as “Lil Meer,” was convicted on Thursday of conspiracy to commit carjacking, three counts of carjacking, and three counts of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, Acting United States Attorney Nelson S.T. Thayer, Jr., announced in a news release.

Officials said Carson-Williams was part of a group that conspired to commit three armed carjackings in Philadelphia in less than one hour.

Video surveillance footage, cell phone data, forensic evidence, items recovered from one of the stolen vehicles, as well as victim testimony linked Carson-Williams to the carjackings, according to officials.

According to officials, it all started when Carson-Williams and three other people first stole a Honda CR-V from the 1800 block of Lansing St. in Philadelphia during the overnight hours of Jan. 27, 2024.

Then, just 90 minutes later, officials said, just before 5 a.m., they drove the stolen CR-V to the Sunoco gas station on the 5300 block of N. 5th St. and pulled up next to a 67-year-old man putting air in his car’s tires. Two out of the group jumped out of the CR-V, both armed with handguns, wearing black clothing and black balaclava masks, and demanded that the victim give up the keys to his BMW 328i.

Officials said one person out of the group put a gun to the back of the man’s head and forced him to the ground. When the victim told them that the key was in the car, one of the carjackers entered the BMW, and the other returned to the Honda CR-V. Both vehicles fled the scene.

Then, right after around 5:15 a.m., officials said a 34-year-old man parked his Chevrolet Equinox on the 3300 block of Shelmire Ave. Two of the carjackers suddenly ran up to the driver’s side of his car and pointed guns at him. As they held the victim at gunpoint, the stolen Honda CR-V drove up.

Officials said the gunmen ordered the victim to lie on the ground with his face down and threatened to shoot him if he got up. The group then stole the victim’s vehicle and personal possessions, including his wallet, money, watch, and power tools.

According to officials, the violent night didn't end there. Around 5:45 a.m. that same morning, the stolen blue CR-V pulled up next to a 54-year-old man pumping gas at the Conoco station on the 5700 block of Rising Sun Ave.

Officials said two out of the group, both armed with guns, approached the victim and pointed the guns at his face. After forcing the victim to the ground at gunpoint, one of the carjackers got behind the wheel of the victim’s Honda Accord, and the other male reentered the CR-V. Both vehicles fled in the same direction.

Carson-Williams will face at least 21 years in prison.

“Symair Carson-Williams and his co-conspirators thought nothing of terrorizing three innocent victims who’d just been going about their morning,” said Thayer. “People in this city shouldn’t have to live in fear every time they get behind the wheel. That’s why this office and our partners on the Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force are using every tool we have to prosecute the criminals responsible, get them off the street, and make the community safer.”