Police investigating swastika, racist graffiti found at Montgomery County school

An investigation is underway after a swastika and racist graffiti was recently found in a high school bathroom in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

In a letter to families, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School shared that they are working with the Whitemarsh Township Police Department to investigate an act of vandalism inside the school.

School officials said that in the early afternoon of Wednesday, March 26, 2025, a student who had visited a restroom in one section of the school reported graffiti inside a stall door.

"The graffiti included a swastika and racial epithets. The teacher informed security and administration about the issue and steps were taken to immediately remove the message," school officials shared in the letter.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to school officials, an investigation has been launched to see if they can determine who is responsible.

"This incident will not shake our commitment to promoting a culture of belonging in our schools, and we are grateful for the community’s support of our efforts. Hate has no home here in Colonial School District," school officials said.