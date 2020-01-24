SUV Slams Into Delaware County Building, Bricks Litter the Ground

What to Know Firefighters rescued a woman from her crashed SUV after she slammed into a Delaware County building early Friday.

Witnesses say the woman was driving erratically, knocking into poles, before she crashed.

The left left bricks and debris on the ground below.

Witnesses say the woman knocked into a utility pole and ran up on the lawn of a church – knocking down a metal pole – before turning around and crashing into a building at Clifton Avenue and Broad Street in Collingdale, Pennsylvania around 1:45 a.m.

“I came down to see what was going on and as I was coming down my sister screamed and was like, ‘oh my God!’ I get to the door and there was a cloud of smoke right here, but I could see that it was a car,” neighbor Jeffrey Britton said.

The part of the building where the SUV brought down the bricks is unoccupied, but the people living upstairs and in back were forced out of their homes.

The woman was briefly trapped in the wreckage before firefighters got her out. She was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Collingdale Police are trying to find out what caused the woman to drive so erratically before the crash.

Crews spent hours Friday morning cleaning up the debris so they could reopen Clifton Avenue.