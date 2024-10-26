Police in Philadelphia are searching for three suspects wanted for shooting and killing a teenager who was riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia back in May, officials said.

The three suspects are accused of firing 25 gunshots in the direction of a group of people on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, police said.

A 16-year-old was on a bike at the time of the shooting when he was shot in the head, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/YpUf3BOQT7 pic.twitter.com/P42i2z999R — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 26, 2024

Police explained that the three suspects drove up to the scene in a stolen silver-colored Dodge Nitro SUV before firing their weapons in the direction of the teenager.

After, they all got back into the Dodge SUV and drove away, police said. They were then picked up by someone driving a dark-colored Ford Taurus.

Investigators later found the Dodge Nitro abandoned in the area of 16th and Thompson streets, officials said.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video that shows the suspects on the night of the shooting.

The suspect's silver Dodge Nitro can be seen circling the block before stopping in the middle of the street. The three suspects then jump out and aim their weapons in a direction that is off camera.

In the video, you can then see the three suspects run back to their car and jump back in before it leaves the scene.

A few frames later, the Dodge Nitro is seen parallel parking with the dark-colored Ford Taurus pulling up next to it. The three suspects get out of the Dodge and into the sedan before it drives off.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The individuals wanted for this shooting are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you have any information, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

You can also call or text the tipline at 215.686.TIPS (8477).