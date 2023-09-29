Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public's help in finding suspects wanted in multiple store robberies in Philadelphia over Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The looting began Tuesday night following an afternoon protest in response to all charges being dropped against the Philadelphia police officer who killed Eddie Irizarry in the city's Kensington neighborhood in August.

Officials said that the protest had no connection to the looting incidents.

As of Friday morning, at least 61 people have been arrested in connection to the looting incidents, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

P.C. Richard & Son

On Tuesday, a large group of people broke into the P.C. Richard & Son store located on the 2400 block of Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

"They smashed the glass of the front doors and forced entry," officials said. The suspects then took various items from the store.

Cameras in the store show the moment the group breaks in and shows the suspects running through the store before leaving with what appears to be televisions, speakers, and tablets.

Do you recognize any of these suspects? Call or Text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/ByRj2EEOVs — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) September 29, 2023

Target

Another group of individuals broke into the Target located on the 7400 block of Busleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia just before midnight on Tuesday, police said.

Surveillance video shows one suspect using a Target-branded shopping cart to break a store window before another person pulls it off the wall. Then, the crowd jumps through the window to enter the store.

Do you recognize any of these suspects? Call or Text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/q3DcAcQNyw — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) September 29, 2023

Fairmount Pharmacy

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, three people broke into the Fairmount Pharmacy located on the 1900 block of Green Street, according to police.

They can be seen on surveillance videos running into the store before jumping over the counter and breaking into the cash register.

The suspects got away with cash, merchandise, and prescription medications, police said. They escaped using various cars.

South Philly Pharmacy

Four people are wanted by police for looting the South Philly Pharmacy on the 2100 block of South 19th Street on Wednesday, according to police.

In the surveillance video shared with NBC10, two people can be seen hitting the windows with tools while two others are seemingly standing guard.

After entering the pharmacy, the group is then seen on camera inside the store.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving the area in a black late-model crossover-style vehicle.

Super Drug Pharmacy

Police are looking for the over half a dozen people who stole from the Super Drug Pharmacy on the 2900 block of North 5th Street on Wednesday, officials said.

The group is caught on cameras inside the store entering and taking various items off of shelves before running out of the store.

Do you recognize any of these suspects? Call or Text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/VsUTuVOSRx — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) September 29, 2023

If you have any information leading to the arrests of these individuals, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477).