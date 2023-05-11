Philadelphia

Suspects Wanted in Double Shooting in North Philadelphia

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of the two suspects they are searching for involved in a shooting that took place in Hunting Park on April 23.

The shooting took place at 3858 N. 13th Street where two victims were shot while inside of their car by two masked men with semi-automatic weapons, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The victims, a 40-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were both shot multiple times in the face and body. Both have been listed in critical condition, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the video you can see what looks like a white car parking while a gray car waits to pass them, and shots are fired at the white car.

The gray car then hits a pick-up truck after speeding around the corner. Two people exit the car, one clearly a man with a thin build and possibly dreadlocks wearing all black, and the other also in black with a face mask.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

‘I've Been Blessed': MGK's John DeBella Retiring After Decades on Philly Radio

Peloton 4 hours ago

Peloton Recalls Over 2 Million Bikes Due to Seat Hazard: ‘Immediately Stop Using'

The suspects then start shooting at a car that isn’t shown in the video before they get black in their car and pull off.

Police are asking anyone with information or if you have seen the suspects to contact them immediately.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us