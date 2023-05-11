Suspects Wanted in Double Shooting in North Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance video of the two suspects they are searching for involved in a shooting that took place in Hunting Park on April 23.

The shooting took place at 3858 N. 13th Street where two victims were shot while inside of their car by two masked men with semi-automatic weapons, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The victims, a 40-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were both shot multiple times in the face and body. Both have been listed in critical condition, according to police.

In the video you can see what looks like a white car parking while a gray car waits to pass them, and shots are fired at the white car.

The gray car then hits a pick-up truck after speeding around the corner. Two people exit the car, one clearly a man with a thin build and possibly dreadlocks wearing all black, and the other also in black with a face mask.

The suspects then start shooting at a car that isn’t shown in the video before they get black in their car and pull off.

Police are asking anyone with information or if you have seen the suspects to contact them immediately.