Suspects wanted for stealing equipment from Monroe Township Little League

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the two suspects who vandalized the Monroe Township Little League building in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Thursday evening.

According to police, the vandals broke in, damaged the facility and stole equipment.

The Monroe Township Little League put out a statement on Facebook that read in part:

"Not only did the delinquents destroy one of our sheds, they ripped down gutters, broke off the lockbox on the front door, and took baseball bats to the bathroom. Most importantly, they stole all of the equipment out of the shed that housed everything for our Challenger league. For those of you that are unaware of what the Challenger league is; it is the division of Little League that is designed for handicapped children to be able to enjoy recreational sports. Some of these children are attached to certain equipment and we want to do everything that we can to replace what was stolen."

Police said if anyone has any information regarding this incident to contact Det. Taj Lumanog at 856-728-9800 ext. 240 or email tlumanog@monroetwppd.org.

Additionally, police said anonymous tips are welcomed and can be made to crimetips@monroetwppd.org or the tip line at 856-875-2940.