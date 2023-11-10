Suspects wanted for multiple armed robberies outside banks in Delaware

Police are investigating a series of armed robberies outside banks in New Castle County, Delaware.

According to investigators, the suspects have been targeting individuals in the bank's parking lots.

The suspects are driving a silver Honda Civic with Pennsylvania tag MHF6959, police said.

Sources told NBC10 that the car was stolen Thursday from South West Philadelphia.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant and if you see the vehicle, call 911 to report its location. Do not attempt to approach to make contact with the suspects.