Suspects wanted for stealing copper wire from Philadelphia's livestream ‘Portal'

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying several individuals wanted for cutting and stealing a section of copper wire from the city's livestream "Portal" in LOVE Park.

According to police, on Saturday, Feb. 1, around 5:40 p.m., one suspect was seen on surveillance video cutting copper wire from the "Portal."

Police said after taking the wire; the suspect was then seen with three other suspects with the wire in a large green and yellow trash can.

According to police, if you see suspects, do not approach them; contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about the crime or these suspects, police urge you to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

It was reported several weeks ago that the "Portal" hadn't been working. If you visit the sculpture, it is currently wrapped up in a blue tarp with a message that reads:

"We apologize for our appearance, as the Portal in Love Park is temporarily down for repairs. We're working to have it back up and running as soon as possible, so stay tuned for updates. Much Love!"

Joseph Callahan, director of Portals Organization, recently released this statement about the return of the Philadelphia Portal:

"The Philadelphia Portal is currently offline while our team performs routine maintenance and upgrades. We are excited to share that with the support of The Bean Foundation and World JAM Productions, the Philadelphia Portal is scheduled to be back online in early March, with several St. Patrick’s Day celebrations planned. We're thrilled to be able to continue bringing people together across the globe through the Portal."

It is unclear if the wire-cutting incident is related to why the "Portal" is currently shut down.

