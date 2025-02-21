Philadelphia

Suspects wanted for starting bonfire in Center City after Eagles Super Bowl win

Police said several unknown males set a bonfire at the intersection of 12th and Market Streets on Monday, Feb. 10, around 1 a.m.

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help identifying several people who they said started a bonfire in Center City during the Eagles Super Bowl post-game celebration.

Police said on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at around 1 a.m., several unknown males set a bonfire at the intersection of 12th and Market Streets.

The fire was extinguished by responding police and fire personnel, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police said if you have any information about this crime or the suspects, contact the department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

